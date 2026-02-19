Turkish Parliament's Bold Move: Paving a New Path for Peace

A new phase in Turkey's peace efforts has begun as a parliamentary commission greenlights a report advocating for vital legal reforms and the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The move marks a crucial stride in mending decades-long conflicts.

Turkey seeks to consolidate democracy through this process, focusing on legislative changes to resolve Kurdish issues while promoting reconciliation by adhering to key European Court of Human Rights decisions, including the release of prominent Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

The approval signals a strategic shift in Turkish policy, offering a glimpse of hope amid ongoing challenges such as the integration of former PKK militants and constitutional amendments addressing Kurdish linguistic rights.