Left Menu

Turkish Parliament's Bold Move: Paving a New Path for Peace

A Turkish parliamentary commission approves a report recommending legal reforms and the PKK's disbandment. This is seen as a significant move towards peace, addressing longstanding Kurdish issues. The report emphasizes compliance with European Court of Human Rights decisions, notably advocating for the release of jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:52 IST
Turkish Parliament's Bold Move: Paving a New Path for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new phase in Turkey's peace efforts has begun as a parliamentary commission greenlights a report advocating for vital legal reforms and the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The move marks a crucial stride in mending decades-long conflicts.

Turkey seeks to consolidate democracy through this process, focusing on legislative changes to resolve Kurdish issues while promoting reconciliation by adhering to key European Court of Human Rights decisions, including the release of prominent Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

The approval signals a strategic shift in Turkish policy, offering a glimpse of hope amid ongoing challenges such as the integration of former PKK militants and constitutional amendments addressing Kurdish linguistic rights.

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026