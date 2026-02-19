International Coalition Assembles Troops for Gaza Security

In a significant move towards stabilizing Gaza, five countries have pledged troops to an international security force. During a recent Board of Peace meeting in Washington, Army Major General Jasper Jeffers revealed that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania are contributing to the force.

Furthermore, Egypt and Jordan have offered their expertise to train police forces, enhancing local security capabilities. This collaboration aims to bring much-needed peace and stability to the region, emphasizing international cooperation in conflict resolution.

Jeffers expressed satisfaction with the commitments made, highlighting the global community's role in addressing security challenges. The initiative underscores the importance of a joint effort in maintaining peace and security in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)