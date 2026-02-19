International Coalition Assembles Troops for Gaza Security
Five countries, Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania, have committed troops to an international security force for Gaza. Additionally, Egypt and Jordan will provide police training. This announcement was made by Army Major General Jasper Jeffers during a Peace meeting in Washington.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move towards stabilizing Gaza, five countries have pledged troops to an international security force. During a recent Board of Peace meeting in Washington, Army Major General Jasper Jeffers revealed that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania are contributing to the force.
Furthermore, Egypt and Jordan have offered their expertise to train police forces, enhancing local security capabilities. This collaboration aims to bring much-needed peace and stability to the region, emphasizing international cooperation in conflict resolution.
Jeffers expressed satisfaction with the commitments made, highlighting the global community's role in addressing security challenges. The initiative underscores the importance of a joint effort in maintaining peace and security in volatile regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Commits Military Units to Gaza Stabilization Efforts
Corruption Scandals Jeopardize Albania's EU Aspirations
Kosovo's Thaci Defends Innocence Amid War Crimes Trial
Kosovo's Peacemaker: Hashim Thaci's Defense in Acquittal Appeal
Strengthening Ties: India and Kazakhstan Boost Bilateral Cooperation