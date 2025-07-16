Owaisi Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has issued a call for action following the Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing what he describes as a security lapse by the Modi administration. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Bodhan town, Owaisi advocated for continued efforts under Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi argued that the central government's failure is exemplified by this attack and scrutinized Jammu and Kashmir's Governor Manoj Sinha for his delayed assumption of responsibility. Sinha is urged to resign for the perceived oversight.

Highlighting broader geopolitical threats, Owaisi called for focus on external issues regarding China and Pakistan. He expressed disdain for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it a 'black law' and warned against domestic actions that undermine national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)