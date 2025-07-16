Trump's Struggle With the Federal Reserve: Can He Dismiss Jerome Powell?

President Donald Trump recently ignited speculation about possibly dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This news shook already nervous financial markets, following Trump's criticism of Powell and claims of fiscal mismanagement at a Federal renovation project as potential grounds for dismissal.

The Federal Reserve Act specifies removal for "cause," historically interpreted as misconduct rather than policy differences. No president has attempted to remove a Fed Chair, and such a move would very likely lead to a prolonged legal battle.

Despite initial reports of imminent firing, Trump has denied such plans. However, the subject remains on his agenda, with Senate and financial experts weighing in on the potential ramifications of such a precedent-setting action.

