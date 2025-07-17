Exposing the Dark 'Manuwadi' Face: The Hisar Tragedy

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has spotlighted the distressing case of a Dalit youth's murder in Haryana's Hisar. The 16-year-old, Ganesh Valmiki, was reportedly a victim of brutality that Gandhi claims is emblematic of the BJP-RSS's 'Manuwadi' ideology, which he says marginalizes Dalits and devalues their lives.

In a fervent plea, Gandhi called for justice for Valmiki's family, demanding stringent action against those responsible for this crime. He lamented that despite the family's quest for justice, they faced harassment instead of support.

The Congress leader accused the Modi administration of fostering an environment where discrimination and violence against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities thrive. He criticized the government's silence and perceived weakening of constitutional institutions, using them as shields for perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)