Social Justice Ministry Marks World Day of Social Justice with Preamble Reading at NLU Delhi

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE), under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, today commemorated the World Day of Social Justice at the National Law University (NLU), Dwarka, New Delhi, with a solemn and inspiring programme centred on the collective Reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

The event served as a powerful reaffirmation of India’s constitutional commitment to Justice — Social, Economic and Political, along with Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

MoS B. L. Verma: Social Justice Is the Foundation of Governance

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B. L. Verma, attended as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Emphasising that social justice forms the very foundation of India’s constitutional framework, the Minister stated that governance must continually strive to ensure dignity, equality and equal opportunity for every citizen.

“Meaningful development is reflected not only in economic progress, but in the empowerment of the most vulnerable sections of society,” he said.

Commitment to Empowering Marginalised Communities

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s sustained commitment to the upliftment of:

Scheduled Castes

Other Backward Classes

Transgender persons

Persons with Disabilities

Senior Citizens

He stressed that education, skill development and effective implementation of welfare initiatives are essential to ensure that development reaches the last mile.

Collective Reading of the Preamble: A Defining Moment

A defining highlight of the programme was the collective Reading of the Preamble, led by Shri Verma.

Students, faculty, senior citizens, officials of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), representatives of Brahma Kumaris, and departmental officials joined together in reciting the constitutional pledge.

The moment created a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility to uphold India’s constitutional ideals and strengthen an inclusive society.

Participation of Legal Institutions and Civil Society

The programme began with opening remarks by Dr. Tasneem Deo, Associate Professor at NLU, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Paul, Professor of Law & Registrar, welcomed the gathering.

Ms. Monali P. Dhakate, Joint Secretary, DoSJE, spoke on the continuing relevance of social justice in policy and public life.

The Vice Chancellor of National Law University highlighted the vital role of legal institutions in shaping an equitable society, stressing that universities must not only impart legal knowledge but also cultivate constitutional morality, social responsibility and inclusive justice among future legal professionals.

Wide Participation and Patriotic Conclusion

Representatives of the Brahma Kumaris also attended the programme, alongside senior officers of the Department, NALSA representatives, faculty members and students.

The programme concluded with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, marking a collective reaffirmation of the nation’s constitutional values.

Strengthening an Inclusive India

Through this observance, the Department reiterated its resolve to advance social justice and strengthen an inclusive and empowered India rooted in the values of the Constitution.