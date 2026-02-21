UN Launches Social Justice Blueprint to Fight Poverty Beyond Growth

On World Day of Social Justice, 20 February 2026, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, the ILO-chaired United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), and the ILO-led Global Coalition for Social Justice unveiled a joint policy brief calling for a transformative shift toward a “human rights economy” through the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE).

The brief positions cooperatives, mutual societies, associations, foundations and social enterprises as central drivers of equitable, sustainable and people-centred economic systems — offering governments practical tools to tackle poverty, inequality and climate vulnerability without relying solely on traditional growth-driven models.

Reframing Poverty Eradication

The policy brief argues that poverty reduction strategies anchored exclusively in GDP growth often exacerbate inequality and environmental degradation. Instead, it promotes SSE as a structural alternative capable of redistributing resources, strengthening local resilience and embedding social purpose at the heart of economic activity.

“Backing the social and solidarity economy is one of the most impactful ways in which governments can address poverty without relying on growth-dependent strategies that deepen inequality and environmental harm,” said Olivier De Schutter, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

The document forms part of the emerging Roadmap for Eradicating Poverty Beyond Growth — a post-growth policy framework being developed in collaboration with UN agencies, civil society organizations, trade unions and academic experts.

What Is the Social and Solidarity Economy?

SSE entities prioritize social objectives over profit maximization and operate through democratic or participatory governance models. Globally, cooperatives alone are estimated to provide employment or work opportunities to at least 10 percent of the world’s population, while social enterprises and community-based organizations play critical roles in service delivery, especially in underserved regions.

The brief highlights how SSE can:

Create decent work and reduce informal employment

Strengthen care systems and community services

Advance gender equality through inclusive governance

Promote fairer resource distribution

Support climate adaptation and low-carbon transitions

Reinforce local food systems and community resilience

Policy Levers for Governments

The report outlines actionable policy measures to scale the SSE’s impact, including:

Legal recognition and regulatory frameworks tailored to SSE entities

Preferential public procurement policies

Access to public financing and blended finance instruments

Integration of SSE into national development plans

Capacity-building and technical support mechanisms

Strengthened data collection and impact measurement

By embedding SSE within macroeconomic and social policy, governments can align economic activity with human rights obligations, the brief argues.

From Principles to Implementation

The launch event took place in Turin, Italy, where the policy brief was presented by De Schutter and Simel Esim, Head of the ILO’s Cooperative, Social and Solidarity Economy Unit and Chair of the UNTFSSE.

The initiative aligns with broader UN efforts to reshape global economic governance around social justice principles, particularly as countries grapple with widening inequality, mounting debt burdens, and climate-related disruptions.

Advocates say the SSE model offers a pathway to economic systems that are more inclusive, democratic and environmentally sustainable — reinforcing the idea that economic transformation must be rooted in human dignity and rights.

As global development debates increasingly question growth-centric paradigms, the new policy brief positions the social and solidarity economy as a concrete and scalable alternative for delivering social justice.