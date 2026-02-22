Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his and the Congress party's staunch commitment to social justice in governance. In a statement on Sunday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Congress's dedication to this cause is not just theoretical but evident in its actions and history.

A recent article he authored for Social Justice Day has spurred a robust political discussion. Siddaramaiah welcomed the debate, asserting that a dynamic social system transforms in a people-centric manner. He stated his lifelong commitment to social justice and invited public dialogue on the matter.

Responding to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's criticisms, Siddaramaiah accused JD(S) of family-centric politics, claiming Congress has historically nurtured Vokkaliga leaders. He highlighted the Congress's efforts in inclusive governance and challenged JD(S) and BJP's dedication to caste-based leadership.

