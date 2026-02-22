Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated Congress's commitment to social justice, defending a recent article that incited political debate. Highlighting Congress's nurturing of Vokkaliga leaders, he criticized JD(S) for being family-centric. Siddaramaiah affirmed Congress's potential to elevate Dalit leaders, challenging BJP and JD(S) on their caste politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his and the Congress party's staunch commitment to social justice in governance. In a statement on Sunday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Congress's dedication to this cause is not just theoretical but evident in its actions and history.

A recent article he authored for Social Justice Day has spurred a robust political discussion. Siddaramaiah welcomed the debate, asserting that a dynamic social system transforms in a people-centric manner. He stated his lifelong commitment to social justice and invited public dialogue on the matter.

Responding to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's criticisms, Siddaramaiah accused JD(S) of family-centric politics, claiming Congress has historically nurtured Vokkaliga leaders. He highlighted the Congress's efforts in inclusive governance and challenged JD(S) and BJP's dedication to caste-based leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

