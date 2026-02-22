Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated Congress's commitment to social justice, defending a recent article that incited political debate. Highlighting Congress's nurturing of Vokkaliga leaders, he criticized JD(S) for being family-centric. Siddaramaiah affirmed Congress's potential to elevate Dalit leaders, challenging BJP and JD(S) on their caste politics.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his and the Congress party's staunch commitment to social justice in governance. In a statement on Sunday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Congress's dedication to this cause is not just theoretical but evident in its actions and history.
A recent article he authored for Social Justice Day has spurred a robust political discussion. Siddaramaiah welcomed the debate, asserting that a dynamic social system transforms in a people-centric manner. He stated his lifelong commitment to social justice and invited public dialogue on the matter.
Responding to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's criticisms, Siddaramaiah accused JD(S) of family-centric politics, claiming Congress has historically nurtured Vokkaliga leaders. He highlighted the Congress's efforts in inclusive governance and challenged JD(S) and BJP's dedication to caste-based leadership.
