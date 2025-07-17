Ukraine's Parliament Endorses New Leadership

Ukraine's parliament voted to approve a revamped government led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported the decision, marking a significant political shift for the nation.

The newly formed cabinet consists of notable figures including Oleksiy Sobolev, named as Minister of Economy, Agriculture, and Environment. This appointment signals an intensified focus on sectors crucial to Ukraine's growth.

Taras Kachka has been designated Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, aligning Ukraine's political strategy with European standards. Meanwhile, Svitlana Hrynchuk takes on the role of Energy Minister, bringing a fresh perspective to the country's energy policies.

