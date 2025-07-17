Left Menu

Ukraine's Parliament Endorses New Leadership

Ukraine's parliament has approved a new government helmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Key appointments include Oleksiy Sobolev as Minister of Economy, Agriculture, and Environment, Taras Kachka as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, and Svitlana Hrynchuk as Energy Minister. Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced the vote.

Ukraine's parliament voted to approve a revamped government led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported the decision, marking a significant political shift for the nation.

The newly formed cabinet consists of notable figures including Oleksiy Sobolev, named as Minister of Economy, Agriculture, and Environment. This appointment signals an intensified focus on sectors crucial to Ukraine's growth.

Taras Kachka has been designated Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, aligning Ukraine's political strategy with European standards. Meanwhile, Svitlana Hrynchuk takes on the role of Energy Minister, bringing a fresh perspective to the country's energy policies.

