Left Menu

Erdogan's Balancing Act: Nationalist Support at Risk with Kurdish Peace Process

President Erdogan faces challenges in garnering nationalist support while pursuing peace with Kurdistan Workers Party militants. The peace process, involving disarmament and legal reforms, risks alienating his coalition partners as nationalist opposition parties criticize his outreach to Kurdish factions. Erdogan's political future may depend on the success of these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:07 IST
Erdogan's Balancing Act: Nationalist Support at Risk with Kurdish Peace Process
Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan is treading a delicate line, attempting to garner nationalist support while pursuing a peace process with Kurdistan Workers Party militants. This process risks alienating some of his coalition partners and causing a political backlash.

The peace efforts involve disarmament and potential legal reforms aimed at addressing Kurdish demands, with nationalist opposition parties vehemently criticizing Erdogan's outreach to Kurdish factions as a betrayal of the Turkish Republic.

In the face of mounting challenges, Erdogan's political future could be contingent upon the successful balancing of nationalist and Kurdish demands, amid skepticism from nationalist parties about his motives and potential changes to Turkey's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025