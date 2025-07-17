Erdogan's Balancing Act: Nationalist Support at Risk with Kurdish Peace Process

President Tayyip Erdogan is treading a delicate line, attempting to garner nationalist support while pursuing a peace process with Kurdistan Workers Party militants. This process risks alienating some of his coalition partners and causing a political backlash.

The peace efforts involve disarmament and potential legal reforms aimed at addressing Kurdish demands, with nationalist opposition parties vehemently criticizing Erdogan's outreach to Kurdish factions as a betrayal of the Turkish Republic.

In the face of mounting challenges, Erdogan's political future could be contingent upon the successful balancing of nationalist and Kurdish demands, amid skepticism from nationalist parties about his motives and potential changes to Turkey's constitution.

