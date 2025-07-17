Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Trump vs. Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days. Trump's promise of new military support for Kyiv has been criticized by Russia as promoting continued conflict, undermining peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a defiant move, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected threats from U.S. President Donald Trump after he imposed a 50-day deadline for Moscow to cease its military activities in Ukraine.

Trump's announcement on Monday intensified U.S. pressure on Russia, with a pledge to supply more missiles and military support to Kyiv, rendering Moscow's compliance crucial to avoid sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized Trump's decision as a continuation of violence, dismissing it as counterproductive to peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

