Escalating Tensions: Trump vs. Moscow

In a defiant move, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected threats from U.S. President Donald Trump after he imposed a 50-day deadline for Moscow to cease its military activities in Ukraine.

Trump's announcement on Monday intensified U.S. pressure on Russia, with a pledge to supply more missiles and military support to Kyiv, rendering Moscow's compliance crucial to avoid sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized Trump's decision as a continuation of violence, dismissing it as counterproductive to peace negotiations.

