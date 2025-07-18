Tense Battle in Congress Over $9 Billion Funding Cuts

The Republican-led House of Representatives is nearing a crucial vote on President Trump's $9 billion funding cut proposal, previously endorsed by the Senate. The reduction targets public media and foreign aid, although some foreign aid cuts were removed by the Senate after debate.

As the House prepares to cast their votes, discord among Republican members could delay proceedings until Friday. Democrats, alongside a few Republican dissenters, are pushing back against the proposal, emphasizing the potential negative impacts on various public programs.

Senators Murkowski and Collins have criticized the perceived overreach of presidential power in budget decisions. With the White House hinting at further spending cuts, the debate underscores the broader tension between fiscal prudence and the need for bipartisan budgeting approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)