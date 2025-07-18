Left Menu

Rijiju Calls for Constructive Dialogue Ahead of Monsoon Parliamentary Session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to meet with political leaders before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, emphasizing constructive discussions. Scheduled from July 21 to August 21, the session will focus on key legislative agendas, urging cooperation from opposition for effective parliamentary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:46 IST
Rijiju Calls for Constructive Dialogue Ahead of Monsoon Parliamentary Session
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju is set to engage in discussions with political floor leaders from both houses. This key meeting will take place in the Main Committee Room at Parliament House Annexe, ahead of the session commencing on Monday.

The official meeting is scheduled for 11:00 AM, as confirmed by government communications, and will be succeeded by a media briefing. President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the session to run from July 21 to August 21, with an adjournment from August 12 to August 18 as per the parliamentary bulletin.

Rijiju has emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and collaboration during the session, underscoring significant legislative agendas including amendments in tax laws and governance bills. Engaging proactively with opposition leaders, he stressed that cooperation is crucial for resolving issues effectively, cautioning against disruptions which could hinder parliamentary progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025