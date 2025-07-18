Rijiju Calls for Constructive Dialogue Ahead of Monsoon Parliamentary Session

In anticipation of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju is set to engage in discussions with political floor leaders from both houses. This key meeting will take place in the Main Committee Room at Parliament House Annexe, ahead of the session commencing on Monday.

The official meeting is scheduled for 11:00 AM, as confirmed by government communications, and will be succeeded by a media briefing. President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the session to run from July 21 to August 21, with an adjournment from August 12 to August 18 as per the parliamentary bulletin.

Rijiju has emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and collaboration during the session, underscoring significant legislative agendas including amendments in tax laws and governance bills. Engaging proactively with opposition leaders, he stressed that cooperation is crucial for resolving issues effectively, cautioning against disruptions which could hinder parliamentary progress.

