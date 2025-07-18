End of an Era: Colbert's 'The Late Show' to Conclude

In a significant shift for late-night television, CBS has announced that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will conclude its broadcast in May 2026. The network cited financial considerations as the primary reason for the decision, emphasizing that it is unrelated to the show's viewership or content.

The end of this 10-year era comes amidst a backdrop of changing viewer habits, with audiences increasingly favoring streaming services over traditional television. Colbert, known for his sharp political satire, particularly targeting former President Donald Trump, took over the show in 2015, succeeding David Letterman.

Reactions to the news were mixed; Trump expressed his approval on social media, while CBS executives expressed regret in a statement praising Colbert's contributions. Despite the challenging decision, the network will support Colbert and his team through the final episodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)