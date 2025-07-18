Bolsonaro's Passport Dilemma: The Trump Connection

In a recent interview with Reuters, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro conveyed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, should his passport be returned. The document was confiscated by Brazilian federal authorities on orders from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Moraes intensified legal restrictions on Bolsonaro, searching his home and party headquarters amid allegations of his collusion with Trump to influence judicial procedures against him. These actions are tied to Bolsonaro's suspected role in a coup attempt.

Bolsonaro sharply criticized Moraes, labeling him a 'dictator' during the Reuters interview, held at his party's headquarters following the legal crackdowns.

