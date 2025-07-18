Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Passport Dilemma: The Trump Connection

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his willingness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump if he had his passport, following legal actions against him in Brazil. Bolsonaro's passport was seized due to alleged collusion to interfere in his trial. He criticized the actions as dictatorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:50 IST
Bolsonaro's Passport Dilemma: The Trump Connection
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a recent interview with Reuters, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro conveyed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, should his passport be returned. The document was confiscated by Brazilian federal authorities on orders from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Moraes intensified legal restrictions on Bolsonaro, searching his home and party headquarters amid allegations of his collusion with Trump to influence judicial procedures against him. These actions are tied to Bolsonaro's suspected role in a coup attempt.

Bolsonaro sharply criticized Moraes, labeling him a 'dictator' during the Reuters interview, held at his party's headquarters following the legal crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025