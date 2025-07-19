Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Make in India' as Mere Assembly Line

In a pointed critique of the government's 'Make in India' initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the scheme of merely assembling rather than manufacturing, urging for deeper ground-level changes.

Gandhi articulated his concerns via a social media post, emphasizing the need for India to become a true manufacturing powerhouse capable of competing with China.

The opposition leader highlighted the dependency on foreign components in Indian-made products and criticized the lack of supportive policies for local entrepreneurs during his visit to a TV assembly unit in Greater Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)