Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Make in India' as Mere Assembly Line
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, labeling it a facade that focuses on assembly rather than true manufacturing and called for policy changes to foster real production growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:23 IST
In a pointed critique of the government's 'Make in India' initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the scheme of merely assembling rather than manufacturing, urging for deeper ground-level changes.
Gandhi articulated his concerns via a social media post, emphasizing the need for India to become a true manufacturing powerhouse capable of competing with China.
The opposition leader highlighted the dependency on foreign components in Indian-made products and criticized the lack of supportive policies for local entrepreneurs during his visit to a TV assembly unit in Greater Noida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
