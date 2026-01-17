Rajhara Colliery Reopens: A New Era in Jharkhand's Coal Industry
The reopening of Rajhara Colliery in Jharkhand ends a decade-long hiatus in coal mining operations. The initiative promises employment opportunities, curbs migration, and supports regional development. With a significant coal reserve, the project is expected to boost economic growth and meet coal demand.
The Rajhara Colliery in Jharkhand has resumed operations after a closure since 2010, signaling a promising future for the region's coal industry.
Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey officiated the reopening, emphasizing its regional importance and potential to foster employment and development.
With a reserve of 4.5 million tonnes of Grade-9 coal, the mine aims to meet growing coal demands while curbing local migration. Central Coalfields Limited plans a production capacity increase, supported by valid environmental and operational clearances.
