Rajhara Colliery Reopens: A New Era in Jharkhand's Coal Industry

The Rajhara Colliery in Jharkhand has resumed operations after a closure since 2010, signaling a promising future for the region's coal industry.

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey officiated the reopening, emphasizing its regional importance and potential to foster employment and development.

With a reserve of 4.5 million tonnes of Grade-9 coal, the mine aims to meet growing coal demands while curbing local migration. Central Coalfields Limited plans a production capacity increase, supported by valid environmental and operational clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)