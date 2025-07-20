Bihar's Electoral Roll Shake-up: AAP Raises Concerns Over SIR Ahead of Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has voiced strong objections to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, suggesting it could undermine the integrity of the forthcoming state assembly elections. Singh alleged that if the SIR process isn't halted, it would pave the way for a BJP victory in Bihar. In his statement to ANI, Singh emphasized that there would be no meaningful election if the current voter roll practices continue.

This statement follows the withdrawal of AAP from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc after contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Congress in major regions. Despite exiting the alliance, Singh expressed AAP's commitment to addressing critical issues, particularly the destruction of homes in Bihar, UP, and Purvanchal, which the party intends to spotlight during the parliamentary Monsoon Session.

Various opposition leaders, including Congress and regional party heads, convened for a virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc to prepare for the session. Abhishek Banerjee from TMC, Tejashwi Yadav from RJD, and other prominent members reiterated concerns about the SIR's implications. Congress's Pramod Tiwari mentioned that an atmosphere akin to an undeclared emergency was perceptible as voter list adjustments proceeded. The Election Commission reported that over 95% of Bihar's electorates were covered under the draft list, yet issues surrounding the remaining procedures remain contentious among political players.

(With inputs from agencies.)