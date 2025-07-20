Nepal's PM Oli Gears Up for Groundbreaking India Visit

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to visit India in mid-September, the country's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Oli will likely embark on his two-day trip to India on September 16, though the final details have yet to be confirmed.

This visit comes amid conjectures about strained relations between Nepal and India, following Oli's first official foreign trip to China last year. The Prime Minister has reassured that preparations are underway for the India visit.

