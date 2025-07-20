Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission, as he travels to the United Kingdom and the Maldives for a four-day visit starting Wednesday. This visit aims to fortify bilateral ties in various sectors including trade, investment, and defence.

In the UK, Modi will engage in extensive discussions with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks will cover a wide range of issues pertinent to India-UK bilateral relations, alongside addressing regional and global matters of significance. Modi's itinerary also includes an audience with King Charles III. The visit from July 23-24 marks Modi's fourth trip to the UK.

Subsequently, Modi will head to the Maldives to celebrate the nation's 60th anniversary of Independence on July 26. Invited by President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi's July 25-26 visit underscores the importance of India-Maldives relations within India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Discussions will focus on implementing the India-Maldives joint vision for economic and maritime security.

