Left Menu

Adani Group Strengthens Telangana Ties with Rs 10,000 Crore Investment

The Adani Group has significantly invested in Telangana's infrastructure, spending Rs 10,000 crores and creating over 7,000 jobs. At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Karan Adani highlighted investments in defense manufacturing, green data centers, renewable energy, and cement facilities, fostering economic growth and connectivity across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:21 IST
Adani Group Strengthens Telangana Ties with Rs 10,000 Crore Investment
Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, announced that the Adani Group has invested nearly Rs 10,000 crores in Telangana over the past three years. This substantial investment has bolstered state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, generating employment for over 7,000 individuals.

Karan Adani underscored the growing relationship between the Adani Group and Telangana, noting commitments in key sectors like defense manufacturing, renewable energy, and cement production. A significant highlight is the development of a leading defense and aerospace park in Hyderabad, featuring the country's first UAV manufacturing facility, serving both domestic armed forces and global markets.

Additionally, the Adani Group is setting up a 48 MW green data center with a Rs 2,500 crore investment. The group's capital projects include a Rs 4,000 crore road infrastructure initiative, enhancing connectivity across key districts. Adani Cement's investment of over Rs 2,000 crore in new facilities further supports Telangana's infrastructure ambitions, as the state hosts the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 with numerous global participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025