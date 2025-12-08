Adani Group Strengthens Telangana Ties with Rs 10,000 Crore Investment

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, announced that the Adani Group has invested nearly Rs 10,000 crores in Telangana over the past three years. This substantial investment has bolstered state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, generating employment for over 7,000 individuals.

Karan Adani underscored the growing relationship between the Adani Group and Telangana, noting commitments in key sectors like defense manufacturing, renewable energy, and cement production. A significant highlight is the development of a leading defense and aerospace park in Hyderabad, featuring the country's first UAV manufacturing facility, serving both domestic armed forces and global markets.

Additionally, the Adani Group is setting up a 48 MW green data center with a Rs 2,500 crore investment. The group's capital projects include a Rs 4,000 crore road infrastructure initiative, enhancing connectivity across key districts. Adani Cement's investment of over Rs 2,000 crore in new facilities further supports Telangana's infrastructure ambitions, as the state hosts the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 with numerous global participants.

