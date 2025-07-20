Left Menu

Jaishankar Reflects on Civil Services Journey, Urges New Recruits to Lead India's Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reflects on his entry into civil services during India's historic political shift in 1977. Addressing new civil service entrants, he emphasized effective communication, the impact of significant political moments, and the role future civil servants will play in India's development, focusing on Viksit Bharat by 2047.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his personal journey into the civil services on a historic day, March 21, 1977, when India's Emergency was lifted. He recalled the day's election results, marking the end of an era and influencing his interview experience significantly.

In his talk to a new batch of civil service entrants, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of effective communication under pressure and understanding the disconnect that can exist between decision-makers and the general populace. He reflected on the lessons from the 1977 elections and the role he played as a student in the campaign against the Emergency.

Addressing the future of India's governance, he urged the new civil servants to contribute to Viksit Bharat by 2047. Highlighting anticipated advancements in AI, drones, and green technologies, Jaishankar challenged them to prepare India to be a proactive player on the global stage, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

