Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Demands Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Continued Conflict

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging international adherence to laws protecting civilians. He condemned the attack on Gaza's sole Catholic church, resulting in casualties and damage. Leo emphasized dialogue over war and lamented global tolerance for ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Castelgandolfo | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:03 IST
Pope Leo XIV Demands Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Continued Conflict
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has issued a renewed call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to uphold laws that ensure the protection of civilians.

The pontiff condemned the recent assault on Gaza's only Catholic church, resulting in fatalities and injuries, and pushed for adherence to humanitarian principles.

Highlighting the prolonged conflict, Pope Leo stressed the need for dialogue and a global rejection of war, as he spoke to the press outside the Cathedral of Albano.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025