Pope Leo XIV Demands Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Continued Conflict
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging international adherence to laws protecting civilians. He condemned the attack on Gaza's sole Catholic church, resulting in casualties and damage. Leo emphasized dialogue over war and lamented global tolerance for ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Castelgandolfo | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:03 IST
Pope Leo XIV has issued a renewed call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to uphold laws that ensure the protection of civilians.
The pontiff condemned the recent assault on Gaza's only Catholic church, resulting in fatalities and injuries, and pushed for adherence to humanitarian principles.
Highlighting the prolonged conflict, Pope Leo stressed the need for dialogue and a global rejection of war, as he spoke to the press outside the Cathedral of Albano.
(With inputs from agencies.)
