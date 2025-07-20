Pope Leo XIV Demands Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Continued Conflict

Pope Leo XIV has issued a renewed call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to uphold laws that ensure the protection of civilians.

The pontiff condemned the recent assault on Gaza's only Catholic church, resulting in fatalities and injuries, and pushed for adherence to humanitarian principles.

Highlighting the prolonged conflict, Pope Leo stressed the need for dialogue and a global rejection of war, as he spoke to the press outside the Cathedral of Albano.

(With inputs from agencies.)