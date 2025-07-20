Mamata Banerjee Declares 'Battle for Democracy' Ahead of TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused opposition parties of trying to derail the Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, which she describes as a symbolic fight for democracy in the face of authoritarianism.

While inspecting rally preparations at Esplanade, Kolkata, Banerjee refrained from naming specific opposition parties but referenced parallel rallies by the BJP in Siliguri and Paschim Bardhaman.

Banerjee also reflected on the 1993 police firing incident that led to the rally's inception, denouncing past CPI(M) actions and current BJP policies, while urging supporters to congregate peacefully amid ongoing flood challenges in West Bengal.

