Left Menu

Nepal's Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights

Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal emphasizes the government's commitment to democracy, human rights, and the upcoming 2026 elections. He calls for stakeholder cooperation and highlights the need for transitional justice following recent protests and past conflicts. Awards were given at a human rights event recognizing key contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST
Nepal's Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering democracy and safeguarding human rights. Addressing the 17th Human Rights National Magna Meet 2025, Aryal stressed the intertwined relationship between democracy and human rights, urging collaboration to ensure fair general elections in 2026.

Aryal highlighted the necessity of concluding the Transitional Justice Process, addressing past conflicts including the Maoist insurgency and the recent Gen Z protests. He emphasized that safeguarding human rights is crucial for a democratic society, including combating corruption and promoting equality among marginalized communities.

The Magna Meet recognized the efforts of human rights activists, with Shakti Samuha and Bimala Tamang receiving honors for their contributions. The event, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, attracted various stakeholders committed to advancing human rights and democracy in Nepal.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025