Nepal's Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights

Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering democracy and safeguarding human rights. Addressing the 17th Human Rights National Magna Meet 2025, Aryal stressed the intertwined relationship between democracy and human rights, urging collaboration to ensure fair general elections in 2026.

Aryal highlighted the necessity of concluding the Transitional Justice Process, addressing past conflicts including the Maoist insurgency and the recent Gen Z protests. He emphasized that safeguarding human rights is crucial for a democratic society, including combating corruption and promoting equality among marginalized communities.

The Magna Meet recognized the efforts of human rights activists, with Shakti Samuha and Bimala Tamang receiving honors for their contributions. The event, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, attracted various stakeholders committed to advancing human rights and democracy in Nepal.