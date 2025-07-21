US Envoy Calls for Tenuous Calm Amid Middle East Tensions

The US is committed to backing Syria's government during this fragile phase of renewal, reiterated Tom Barrack, the US envoy to Turkiye and Syria, on Monday. Barrack emphasized the challenges of uniting a nation recovering from years of civil conflict, now facing new sectarian violence.

Barrack criticized Israel's recent military action in the Syrian province of Sweida, stating it complicated stabilization efforts. Despite Israeli intervention siding with the Druze minority, negotiations for ceasefire progress between Damascus and Kurdish forces continue, hinting at a potential breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Turkiye, harboring its own agendas concerning Kurdish influence, has offered defense assistance to Syria. Barrack clarified that the US remains neutral on potential defense agreements between Syria and Turkiye, asserting that it's not in the US's interest to mediate actions between neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)