Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant advancement towards formulating a document to oversee a ceasefire with Russia, following recent U.S.-mediated discussions in Geneva.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelenskiy acknowledged that while steps have been made regarding monitoring the ceasefire, progress on political matters has lagged behind.

He emphasized the possibility that Ukraine's leadership might independently negotiate a resolution concerning the contentious issue of land in order to expedite peace efforts.