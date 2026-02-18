EM Markets Ride AI Waves Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

The MSCI indexes tracking emerging market currencies and stocks recorded slight increases in a subdued trading week. Wednesday saw a 0.1% rise in the global EM currencies index, and a 0.3% uptick in the stock gauge.

Despite fears of AI-led disruption at the year's start, emerging markets have seen robust growth, bolstered by strong demand for AI in Asia and a surge in commodity-driven markets in Latin America and South Africa. Conversely, hopes for a Ukrainian ceasefire dimmed, causing Ukrainian bonds to decline.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva continue with little expectation for a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the South African rand rose 0.3% against the US dollar following positive consumer inflation data. Similarly, Hungary and Romania saw stock gains, although the Hungarian forint faltered after consecutive gains.

