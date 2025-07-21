Possible Putin-Trump Summit in Beijing Sparks Global Interest
The Kremlin has not ruled out a potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump if both leaders attend the World War Two anniversary events in Beijing. While Putin's attendance is confirmed, Trump's plans remain unclear. The summit could address tensions regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it hasn't dismissed the prospect of a rendezvous between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump if both find themselves in Beijing this September. The potential meeting could occur during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's upcoming visit to China but remained uncertain about Trump's attendance. "You know that we are preparing for a trip to Beijing, our president is preparing for this trip... But we have not heard that President Trump is also going there, to Beijing," Peskov remarked, not discounting a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping also present.
Speculation about a summit follows a report by The Times, highlighting China's efforts to mediate. Putin and Trump have engaged in discussions on multiple occasions, but frustrations persist, particularly regarding Ukraine. Trump's recent threats of sanctions if no peace deal is reached add further intrigue to the potential Beijing summit.
ALSO READ
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Sparks Global Celebrations Amid Tensions with China
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil
China Expands Controversial M503 Flight Route Amid Rising Tensions with Taiwan
BRICS Summit in Brazil: Navigating Global Tensions Amidst Challenges
China's Strategic Airspace Move: Tensions Rise Over M503 Flight Route Extension