Possible Putin-Trump Summit in Beijing Sparks Global Interest

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it hasn't dismissed the prospect of a rendezvous between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump if both find themselves in Beijing this September. The potential meeting could occur during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's upcoming visit to China but remained uncertain about Trump's attendance. "You know that we are preparing for a trip to Beijing, our president is preparing for this trip... But we have not heard that President Trump is also going there, to Beijing," Peskov remarked, not discounting a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping also present.

Speculation about a summit follows a report by The Times, highlighting China's efforts to mediate. Putin and Trump have engaged in discussions on multiple occasions, but frustrations persist, particularly regarding Ukraine. Trump's recent threats of sanctions if no peace deal is reached add further intrigue to the potential Beijing summit.