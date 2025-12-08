German Foreign Minister Fights for Stable China Trade Amid Rare Earths Strain

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made a strong appeal on Monday for an end to the confusion surrounding critical shipments of Chinese semiconductors and rare earth elements to European manufacturers.

This appeal came during Wadephul's maiden trip to China, as European industries grappled with the threats posed by Beijing's trade restrictions amid escalating global tensions. "In all areas, there is uncertainty that must be alleviated," Wadephul stated, accompanied by a business delegation, including Hildegard Mueller of the German VDA car industry association.

Talks also highlighted concerns regarding licenses for German firms and explored avenues to ease strained trade relations, especially concerning defensive strategies and semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)