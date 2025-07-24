Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Raises Concerns Over Dhankhar's Resignation

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed suspicions about Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation as Vice President, suggesting something 'fishy' behind it. He criticized the BJP for misusing constitutional positions. Pilot also supported youth activism and criticized the BJP-led Rajasthan government for poor governance and law enforcement.

Senior Congress leader and General Secretary Sachin Pilot voiced concerns about the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from his position as Vice President. Pilot suggested that there's 'something fishy' about the matter, accusing the BJP and the central government of misusing constitutional roles.

During a press briefing in Tonk, Pilot emphasized the unusual nature of Dhankhar's departure, noting that a formal farewell is customary. He further raised questions about the BJP's commitment to youth issues, suggesting that leaders in Jaipur and Delhi are out of touch with the populace.

Pilot critiqued the BJP-led Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, for deteriorating law and order and empty promises regarding jobs and development. As the Congress demands a dignified farewell for Dhankhar, there are allegations of him being compelled to resign amidst controversy involving Justice Yashwant Varma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

