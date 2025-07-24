Tensions Rise as YSRCP Leader Blasts TDP's Alleged 'Dictatorial Regime'

Amid growing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leader Karumuri Nageswara Rao has lashed out at the ruling TDP, labeling it a 'dictatorial regime.' His comments came after an attack on his convoy during a public campaign, heightening security concerns.

Rao alleged that Janasena activists targeted his vehicle near the Tanuku Town Boys High School in West Godavari district. The incident occurred during his 'Babu Surety - Cheating Guarantee' program, where activists reportedly vandalized his vehicle and displayed opposition party flags.

Criticizing actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for his allegiance to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, Rao demanded stringent police action while recalling similar past attacks on his residence. He expressed discontent among Janasena cadre over Kalyan's political leanings.

(With inputs from agencies.)