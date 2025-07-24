Left Menu

Tensions Rise as YSRCP Leader Blasts TDP's Alleged 'Dictatorial Regime'

YSRCP leader Karumuri Nageswara Rao condemns the TDP-led government after an attack on his convoy during a public campaign. He accuses Janasena activists of vandalism and calls for stricter police action. Rao criticizes Kalyan's support for TDP and the neglect of Janasena party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:00 IST
convoy attack
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leader Karumuri Nageswara Rao has lashed out at the ruling TDP, labeling it a 'dictatorial regime.' His comments came after an attack on his convoy during a public campaign, heightening security concerns.

Rao alleged that Janasena activists targeted his vehicle near the Tanuku Town Boys High School in West Godavari district. The incident occurred during his 'Babu Surety - Cheating Guarantee' program, where activists reportedly vandalized his vehicle and displayed opposition party flags.

Criticizing actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for his allegiance to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, Rao demanded stringent police action while recalling similar past attacks on his residence. He expressed discontent among Janasena cadre over Kalyan's political leanings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

