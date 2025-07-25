Rabri Devi Claims Conspiracy Against Tejashwi Yadav Ahead of Bihar Polls

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has accused the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance of plotting to harm her son, Tejashwi Yadav, amid the Assembly elections. Devi, who spoke exclusively to PTI Videos, alleged past attempts on Yadav's life. She recounted incidents where her son faced threats, including an alleged attempt involving a truck.

The allegations arose following heated exchanges inside the Bihar Assembly, where members of the ruling coalition reportedly targeted Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the lower house. Rabri Devi claimed that the intention behind these actions was to eliminate her son politically before the polls.

Her fierce criticism extended to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, condemning his outburst over opposition members wearing black as a form of protest. Devi's remarks suggest an escalating tension between political factions, heightening scrutiny as polls approach.

