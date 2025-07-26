Left Menu

Xi Jinping Celebrates China-Maldives Bond Amidst India's Strategic Moves

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the 60th anniversary of Maldives' Independence Day, highlighting strong bilateral relations. Xi emphasized readiness to deepen cooperation with the Maldives. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Male marked a positive shift in India-Maldives ties with significant economic announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:40 IST
Xi Jinping Celebrates China-Maldives Bond Amidst India's Strategic Moves
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the 60th anniversary of the Maldives' Independence Day, emphasizing the strength of their enduring diplomatic relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, China and the Maldives have been exemplary in mutual support and cooperation despite differing sizes, according to Xi.

The Chinese leader reflected on Muizzu's successful state visit to China in January 2024, where both leaders engaged in productive discussions and signed 21 agreements, including a defense pact. Xi expressed his commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with the Maldives, aiming to build a community with a shared future.

Meanwhile, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Male, India's effort to fortify ties with the Maldives was highlighted by announcing a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit and initiating free trade deal negotiations. These moves underscore strategic geopolitical dynamics, with China closely monitoring India's growing influence in the Maldives.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025