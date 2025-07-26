Xi Jinping Celebrates China-Maldives Bond Amidst India's Strategic Moves

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the 60th anniversary of the Maldives' Independence Day, emphasizing the strength of their enduring diplomatic relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, China and the Maldives have been exemplary in mutual support and cooperation despite differing sizes, according to Xi.

The Chinese leader reflected on Muizzu's successful state visit to China in January 2024, where both leaders engaged in productive discussions and signed 21 agreements, including a defense pact. Xi expressed his commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with the Maldives, aiming to build a community with a shared future.

Meanwhile, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Male, India's effort to fortify ties with the Maldives was highlighted by announcing a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit and initiating free trade deal negotiations. These moves underscore strategic geopolitical dynamics, with China closely monitoring India's growing influence in the Maldives.