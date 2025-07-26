Congress Leader's Resignation Sparks Controversy Before Elections

In a dramatic turn of events leading up to the local body and Assembly elections, Palode Ravi, president of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee, tendered his resignation on Saturday. His decision followed the fallout from a contentious leaked phone call where Ravi painted a grim picture of the Congress's election prospects.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Sunny Joseph, promptly accepted Ravi's resignation. Joseph also announced the expulsion of Vamanapuram block general secretary A Jaleel from the party, citing his role in the leaked conversation as being against party interests.

Insiders revealed that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) directed the resignation. The leaked phone call had sent ripples through the party, with Ravi candidly criticizing internal groupism and forecasting dire outcomes for the Congress in upcoming elections. Despite the media storm, Ravi later clarified his statements were meant to galvanize party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)