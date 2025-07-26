Left Menu

Congress Leader's Resignation Sparks Controversy Before Elections

Palode Ravi resigned as president of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee after predicting poor election outcomes for Congress. His resignation followed a leaked conversation, causing embarrassment to the party. The conversation criticized internal issues and predicted losses in upcoming elections, prompting KPCC to accept Ravi's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:42 IST
Congress Leader's Resignation Sparks Controversy Before Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events leading up to the local body and Assembly elections, Palode Ravi, president of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee, tendered his resignation on Saturday. His decision followed the fallout from a contentious leaked phone call where Ravi painted a grim picture of the Congress's election prospects.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Sunny Joseph, promptly accepted Ravi's resignation. Joseph also announced the expulsion of Vamanapuram block general secretary A Jaleel from the party, citing his role in the leaked conversation as being against party interests.

Insiders revealed that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) directed the resignation. The leaked phone call had sent ripples through the party, with Ravi candidly criticizing internal groupism and forecasting dire outcomes for the Congress in upcoming elections. Despite the media storm, Ravi later clarified his statements were meant to galvanize party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025