Tej Pratap Yadav's Independent Political Journey Begins

Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister and son of RJD founder Lalu Prasad, has announced his candidacy as an Independent in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He will contest from the Mahua seat in Vaishali district, stepping away from his current representation of the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav expressed his confidence in winning support from the electorate and urged for focus on issues like youth engagement, employment, education, and healthcare. He criticized the current Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, predicting his defeat in the upcoming polls.

Yadav's political journey has been marred by personal controversies, including his recent expulsion from the RJD by his father due to alleged irresponsible behavior. Despite this setback, he remains determined to establish his political identity, particularly distancing himself from familial and party conflicts.

