Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Kumar of Being a BJP 'Puppet'

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being a puppet under BJP influence. Yadav alleged rampant crime and a 'system of fear' under the NDA government, claiming Kumar has been deprived of key portfolios and criminals are acting with impunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:48 IST
In a fiery address, Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, charged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reduced to a mere puppet by the BJP. Yadav alleged that Bihar, along with other BJP-ruled states, is witnessing rampant criminal activities.

Addressing the media, Yadav accused the ruling NDA government of establishing a 'dartantra', a system fostering fear across the state. He criticized Kumar for losing grip on key portfolios and for failing to address the criminal surge.

Further, Yadav alleged that criminals like Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary act with impunity. He criticized the government for providing protection to criminals and bulling opposition voices. He called for serious action against rising crime in Bihar.

