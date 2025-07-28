Left Menu

Electoral Roll Shock: 1.26 Crore Bihar Voters Deleted Overnight

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale challenges the government as the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision allegedly results in the deletion of 1.26 crore voters from Bihar's electoral rolls. Gokhale questions the transparency and rationale behind the deletions, urging a parliamentary debate on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development from Bihar, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has announced that 1.26 crore voters have been removed from the electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Gokhale is challenging the government to clarify the deletions in a parliamentary debate.

Gokhale criticized the Election Commission for not releasing comprehensive details about their findings, particularly concerning foreign nationals in Bihar. He pointed out discrepancies in the data, noting that enumeration forms were collected from only 91.69% of voters, leaving many without a voice in the upcoming elections.

The MP further questioned the lack of clarity regarding the exclusion of non-citizens and demanded explanations for the significant number of voters declared ineligible. The issue has sparked demands for a debate in Parliament, with opposition parties urging transparency and accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

