Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: Accusations Fly as YSRCP Challenges Naidu's Government

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, has lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, claiming that the state is experiencing an 'emergency-like' situation. Addressing the media, Reddy cited multiple arrests of YSRCP leaders as evidence of the prevailing tension.

Accusing state enforcement of unjust actions, Reddy alleged that the deployment of over 2,000 police personnel was to deter public engagement rather than ensure security. He pointed to recent violent incidents, including an attack on the home of senior leader N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, reportedly by ruling party supporters.

Reddy also criticized the government over unfulfilled promises, corruption, and mismanagement, particularly targeting the handling of resources like sand and land. He issued a stern warning to officials partaking in these practices, vowing that they would be held accountable in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)