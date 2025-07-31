Punjab's Renaissance: AAP's Revolution in Governance and Welfare

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lauded Punjab's government for its efforts to address longstanding issues and improve public welfare. Kejriwal accused previous administrations of failing Punjab, while highlighting AAP's achievements in curbing drug smuggling and initiating an education revolution.

Addressing attendees on the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Udham Singh, Kejriwal claimed that recent developments in Punjab's education sector have opened doors for children from poor families to enter prestigious institutions such as IITs. He emphasized that the state's situation has improved significantly under the AAP regime.

Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also unveiled plans for significant infrastructure projects, outlining improvements in roads, electricity supply, and healthcare services, all while utilizing available funds more effectively than previous governments. Punjab has introduced the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' to provide cashless medical treatment, marking a first in India for such comprehensive healthcare coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)