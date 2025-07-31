Left Menu

Punjab's Renaissance: AAP's Revolution in Governance and Welfare

Arvind Kejriwal praises Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government for tackling drug smuggling, initiating an educational revolution, and improving public amenities. He criticizes former administrations for Punjab’s past mismanagement and highlights new initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure that are transforming the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sunam | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:43 IST
Punjab's Renaissance: AAP's Revolution in Governance and Welfare
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lauded Punjab's government for its efforts to address longstanding issues and improve public welfare. Kejriwal accused previous administrations of failing Punjab, while highlighting AAP's achievements in curbing drug smuggling and initiating an education revolution.

Addressing attendees on the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Udham Singh, Kejriwal claimed that recent developments in Punjab's education sector have opened doors for children from poor families to enter prestigious institutions such as IITs. He emphasized that the state's situation has improved significantly under the AAP regime.

Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also unveiled plans for significant infrastructure projects, outlining improvements in roads, electricity supply, and healthcare services, all while utilizing available funds more effectively than previous governments. Punjab has introduced the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' to provide cashless medical treatment, marking a first in India for such comprehensive healthcare coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025