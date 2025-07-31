Left Menu

YSRCP Calls for Fair Local Elections Amid Allegations Against TDP

The YSRCP has urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to ensure upcoming local body elections are conducted free of intimidation. Accusing the NDA coalition of using threats to suppress opposition voices, the YSRCP seeks honest officials and online nominations to enhance transparency and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:11 IST
YSRCP Calls for Fair Local Elections Amid Allegations Against TDP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called upon the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to oversee the forthcoming local elections with fairness, amidst claims of coercion by the ruling NDA coalition government.

The elections for Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies along with Gram Panchayats have been scheduled for August 10 and 12. The YSRCP delegation, led by Arun Kumar, met State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney to submit a memorandum detailing these concerns.

The opposition alleged that TDP leaders used intimidation tactics to deter candidates from filing nominations. The SEC assured that online nomination software is ready, pending approval, while the YSRCP demands rigorous transparency measures, including CCTV from nominations through vote counting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025