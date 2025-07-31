YSRCP Calls for Fair Local Elections Amid Allegations Against TDP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called upon the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to oversee the forthcoming local elections with fairness, amidst claims of coercion by the ruling NDA coalition government.

The elections for Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies along with Gram Panchayats have been scheduled for August 10 and 12. The YSRCP delegation, led by Arun Kumar, met State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney to submit a memorandum detailing these concerns.

The opposition alleged that TDP leaders used intimidation tactics to deter candidates from filing nominations. The SEC assured that online nomination software is ready, pending approval, while the YSRCP demands rigorous transparency measures, including CCTV from nominations through vote counting.

(With inputs from agencies.)