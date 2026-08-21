Trump's Influence Tested in South Carolina Senate Showdown
Donald Trump campaigns for Darline Graham in South Carolina as she vies for a six-year U.S. Senate term. Graham, lacking political experience, notably stumbled on U.S. foreign policy issues during a debate, attracting criticism. However, Trump's endorsement boosts her standing against opponent Ralph Norman.
Donald Trump is set to campaign in South Carolina, supporting political newcomer Darline Graham in her unexpected bid for a six-year U.S. Senate term. This move will test Trump's influence within a strongly Republican state.
The former president will headline a rally for Graham at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. This comes just days after sitting Senator Graham stumbled over a question on U.S. foreign policy issues during a debate with her rival, U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. Graham admitted her lack of expertise on national security, causing surprise among the debate audience.
Graham, appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to her brother's Senate seat, has faced criticism from some Republicans for her inexperience. Despite this, Trump's endorsement has bolstered her campaign in a competitive primary runoff against Norman, a seasoned real estate developer and conservative. The upcoming election is pivotal for control of the U.S. House and Senate.
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