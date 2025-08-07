Scheduling Putin's Visit: India's NSA Doval Engages in Moscow

In a series of high-level meetings in Moscow, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, has been involved in talks to finalize the dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, sources revealed.

Doval emphasized that, contrary to media speculations, no specific date has been established for the visit.

Reports suggesting an end-August summit were dismissed as inaccurate by officials familiar with the discussions.

