Scheduling Putin's Visit: India's NSA Doval Engages in Moscow

According to sources, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India during his meetings in Moscow. Doval clarified that no specific date has been set, negating media reports of a visit at end-August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:44 IST
In a series of high-level meetings in Moscow, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, has been involved in talks to finalize the dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, sources revealed.

Doval emphasized that, contrary to media speculations, no specific date has been established for the visit.

Reports suggesting an end-August summit were dismissed as inaccurate by officials familiar with the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

