Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Calls for CBI Probe

In a significant political development, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged the Telangana government to hand over the investigation of the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His demand follows claims that the phones of judges were unlawfully tapped.

Sanjay alleged that his phone, along with those of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other BRS legislators, was tapped under the guise of monitoring Maoist activities. Highlighting his cooperation with the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) inquiry, he expressed shock at the extent of surveillance, stating political plans were known to the police in advance.

The controversy first erupted in June when BRS leaders, including Working President KT Rama Rao, denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless accusations by the Congress. Rama Rao demanded an apology from Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, calling such claims disgraceful and unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)