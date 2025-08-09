N Chandrababu Naidu Pledges Equality on World Tribal Day
On World Tribal Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his government's commitment to equal development for tribal and plain areas. He highlighted past achievements and future plans for tribal welfare, citing the NDA government's dedication to enhancing tribal lives.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to the equitable development of the state's tribal and plain areas, marking World Tribal Day with a focus on past achievements and future plans.
The leader assured tribal communities that the TDP-led NDA government is dedicated to improving their quality of life, ensuring equal progress across diverse regions.
In his statement, Naidu promised continued dialogue with tribal leaders to discuss forthcoming projects, reflecting a steadfast commitment to tribal development.
