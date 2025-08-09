Bodo Call for Unity: A Landmark Political Moment in the Bodoland Territorial Region

In a significant development, four major Bodo organizations have called on the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) to unify ahead of the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The appeal, led by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), aims to preserve the peace attained after prolonged conflict in the region.

ABSU President Dipen Boro conveyed the organizations' desire for political unity to UPPL's Pramod Boro and BPF's Hagrama Mohilary, emphasizing that community aspirations hinge on political cohesion. The organizations hope this collaboration will foster socio-economic development without political fragmentation, in alignment with the motto, 'Unity in Diversity'.

BPF President Hagrama Mohilary expressed willingness for unity, though he cited a lack of formal commitment from the UPPL. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated BJP's supportive stance on the proposal, even as the BTR elections are slated for September, with the BJP opting to contest independently.

