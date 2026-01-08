Left Menu

Congress Rallies Veteran Leaders for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress has appointed key leaders as senior observers for the Assam assembly elections, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. The party forms an alliance with CPI(M) and others to strengthen its opposition against the BJP, which currently holds a majority in the Assam Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:54 IST
The Congress has strategically reinforced its ranks for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections by appointing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey as senior observers.

This move was announced by KC Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who detailed the assignment of congress stalwarts to monitor elections across five states and Union Territories. This initiative follows closely after Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made the chairperson of the screening committee for the Assam polls.

As the alliance with CPI(M) and other regional parties consolidates, the Congress sets its sights on gaining a foothold in the 126-seat Assam Assembly, currently dominated by the BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

