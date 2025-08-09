Political Intrigue: Allegations Against Senior Officer in Framing Assam CM Revealed

In a startling revelation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused a senior state police officer of plotting to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy during the 2022 assembly elections.

Marandi alleged that the officer paid an individual to travel to Delhi and Guwahati as part of the plot, urging Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify his knowledge of these actions.

Assam CM Sarma has labeled the incident a 'political conspiracy,' indicating plans to discuss the matter with Marandi. The accusations cast a shadow over previous and upcoming elections, adding political tension between state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)