Political Intrigue: Allegations Against Senior Officer in Framing Assam CM Revealed
Babulal Marandi, the BJP president in Jharkhand, claims a senior police officer attempted to frame Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during assembly polls. Marandi demands clarity from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Assam CM Sarma calls it a political conspiracy, seeking further discussion with Marandi.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused a senior state police officer of plotting to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy during the 2022 assembly elections.
Marandi alleged that the officer paid an individual to travel to Delhi and Guwahati as part of the plot, urging Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify his knowledge of these actions.
Assam CM Sarma has labeled the incident a 'political conspiracy,' indicating plans to discuss the matter with Marandi. The accusations cast a shadow over previous and upcoming elections, adding political tension between state officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Land 'illegally' owned by Himanta Biswa Sarma to be distributed among poor after Cong comes to power in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi anti-national, only supports Muslims of Bangladesh, Pakistan, alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
JMM supremo Shibu Soren passes away: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Odisha's Election Controversy: Congress Alleges Irregularities in Voting
Passing through most difficult phase in my life, pillar of Jharkhand's soul gone: CM Hemant Soren on Shibu Soren's demise.