Political Intrigue: Allegations Against Senior Officer in Framing Assam CM Revealed

Babulal Marandi, the BJP president in Jharkhand, claims a senior police officer attempted to frame Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during assembly polls. Marandi demands clarity from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Assam CM Sarma calls it a political conspiracy, seeking further discussion with Marandi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi/Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:35 IST
Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused a senior state police officer of plotting to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy during the 2022 assembly elections.

Marandi alleged that the officer paid an individual to travel to Delhi and Guwahati as part of the plot, urging Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify his knowledge of these actions.

Assam CM Sarma has labeled the incident a 'political conspiracy,' indicating plans to discuss the matter with Marandi. The accusations cast a shadow over previous and upcoming elections, adding political tension between state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

