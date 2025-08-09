BJP Demands Resignations Amid Rahul Gandhi's Election Commission Dispute

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resign from the Lok Sabha if he does not trust the Election Commission, following his claims of 'vote theft.' The BJP criticized Gandhi's failure to provide proof or a written declaration regarding his allegations.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also suggested that Congress figures Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should resign from their parliamentary positions if they share Rahul's doubts about the electoral process. Bhatia cited a Supreme Court judgment affirming the Election Commission's impartiality to support his argument.

The controversy escalated following Gandhi's comments at the Vote Adhikar Rally in Bengaluru, where he urged a probe into voter fraud in Karnataka. Bhatia accused Gandhi of destabilizing democratic institutions and questioned his commitment to India's democracy, while also addressing concerns about former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

