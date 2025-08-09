Left Menu

BJP Demands Resignations Amid Rahul Gandhi's Election Commission Dispute

The BJP has called for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the Lok Sabha if he lacks faith in the Election Commission. Accusing Gandhi of making baseless allegations, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized him for not submitting a written declaration on his 'vote theft' claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:47 IST
BJP Demands Resignations Amid Rahul Gandhi's Election Commission Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resign from the Lok Sabha if he does not trust the Election Commission, following his claims of 'vote theft.' The BJP criticized Gandhi's failure to provide proof or a written declaration regarding his allegations.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also suggested that Congress figures Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should resign from their parliamentary positions if they share Rahul's doubts about the electoral process. Bhatia cited a Supreme Court judgment affirming the Election Commission's impartiality to support his argument.

The controversy escalated following Gandhi's comments at the Vote Adhikar Rally in Bengaluru, where he urged a probe into voter fraud in Karnataka. Bhatia accused Gandhi of destabilizing democratic institutions and questioned his commitment to India's democracy, while also addressing concerns about former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025