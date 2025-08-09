Bangladesh Prepares for February 2026 Elections Amid Voter Apathy

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has revealed plans for the 13th Parliamentary elections to be conducted in early February 2026.

This announcement comes during a period marked by declining trust in the electoral process, with Uddin acknowledging the challenge of ensuring a free and impartial election. He emphasized ongoing efforts to restore public confidence and stabilize law and order, assuring that all actions by the Election Commission would adhere to established rules.

Meanwhile, political shifts have positioned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a dominant force, capitalizing on the absence of the Awami League. The BNP, distancing itself from previous allies like Jamaat-e-Islami, aims to project a more centrist image as the elections approach.

